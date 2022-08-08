Chatham-Kent woman charged with mischief after allegedly throwing brick into home
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
A 22-year-old Chatham-Kent woman has been charged by police after she allegedly threw a brick through a window early Sunday morning.
Police were called to a disturbance on Princess Street in Chatham around 7:30 a.m.
Police say the accused tossed a brick through the kitchen window while she was bound by conditions not to be at the address.
The woman fled the scene but was arrested a few hours later. She is charged with mischief and failing to comply with an undertaking.
-
Periods of drizzle, then mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday in OttawaEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending late morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.
-
One dead, two others hurt after collision in TorontoOne person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on the border between Toronto and Vaughan on Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa facing crossing guard shortageThe Ottawa Safety Council is looking to recruit close to 100 new guards to provide safety at intersections across the capital.
-
Tractor operator killed in rollover southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont. identifiedNorfolk OPP have identified the person killed in a farm tractor rollover crash last week.
-
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it isAshton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.
-
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crashAnne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shots fired in city's North EndWinnipeg police officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s North End.
-
Missing Midland man sought by police and familyA man who walked away from a community residence has been reported missing by the police.
-
One person killed, another seriously injured in Toronto shootingOne person is dead and another is in serious condition following a shooting in Toronto Tuesday morning, Toronto paramedics say.