Chatham-Kent woman defrauded $5,100
Chatham-Kent Police are warning the public after they received a call Sunday from a local woman reporting to police she was defrauded of $5,100.
Police say the woman was called several times over the weekend by a man purporting to be from her local bank.
The man claimed that there were suspicious transactions on her account and that he needed remote access to her computer in order to assist her.
The woman complied with the man’s request to assist with the investigation.
As directed, the woman bought $5,100 worth of gift cards and provided the information to the man.
The woman eventually caught on to the fraudulent activity and called police.
The Chatham-Kent Police would like to remind citizens the purchase of gift cards is a common scam technique.
Scammers are very clever and crafty, so please be very cautious of anyone asking for gift cards, money or Bitcoin. Gift cards are for gifts, not payments.
For more information about scams and frauds, click here.
