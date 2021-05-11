Chatham man arrested after allegedly uttering threats and kicking a police officer

A 52-year-old Chatham man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer and driving under the influence.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. Monday for report of a suspicious man in the Churchill Park Road area in Chatham.

Police say through investigation officers learned the man had threatened two people who did not know him. Police searched the area for the man, however, his vehicle had not been located.

Just before p.m. Monday, police found the vehicle in the downtown Chatham area where officers initiated a traffic stop, but the man failed to stop and fled “at a high rate of speed.”

Shortly after, police again located the vehicle now on King Street West with a flat tire. The suspect kept driving in a dangerous manner but finally stopped on Inshes Avenue.

Police say the man locked himself in his vehicle refusing to exist. Officers forced their way into the vehicle and through investigation believed the man was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accused resisted arrest and kicked an officer several times, police say.

He was then transported to the police station for breath tests where police say he registered more than two times the legal limit.

The Chatham man has been charged with three counts of uttering threats, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resist arrest, assault police and having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.