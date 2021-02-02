A 31-year-old Chatham man who was arrested Tuesday morning allegedly attempted to rob two banks after being released.

Chatham-Kent police say a man was arrested at 8:50 a.m. for failing to attend court to provide a DNA sample. The DNA order was completed and the man was released at 9:55 a.m. with a future court date in March.

At 10:08 a.m. officers responded to a robbery at the CIBC Bank on King Street in Chatham. Police say the man presented a note to the teller but fled before getting any money.

Police then responded to a second robbery at 10:20 a.m. at the Scotia Bank on King Street in Chatham where the man presented a note to the teller and “was given an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Police say there were no injuries during either incident.

Through investigation, police identified the suspect as the same man who had been released from custody. Police found the man and he was taken into custody by 10:30 a.m.

The man has been charged with two counts of robbery and has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.