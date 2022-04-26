Chatham man busted stealing from vehicles outside courthouse: CK police

Chatham-Kent police say they have arrested a 28-year-old man who was caught stealing from vehicles outside the courthouse.

On Monday around 9 a.m., courthouse officers of the Ontario Court of Justice recognized a man outside The Ontario Court of Justice building as someone from a notice sent out earlier that morning attempting to identify the male.

Police say they found the suspect and confirmed him to be the same one as the accused seen earlier that morning on video surveillance entering vehicles.

Officers say the accused was searched incident to arrest and found to be in possession of property from nine different victims.

The accused was arrested and charged with nine counts of theft under $5000, nine counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and one count of using a stolen credit card.

All victims involved in the matter have been notified and located property has been returned.

The 28-year-old Chatham man has been held in custody pending bail.