Chatham man charged after downtown business vandalized

A 39-year-old Chatham man has been charged following a disturbance in the downtown core Sunday evening.

Police were called to a King Street West business just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say a man destroyed a window. The suspect was located a short distance away and arrested.

He was charged with mischief and released with a future court date.

