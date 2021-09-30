Chatham man charged after licking door handle of business

A Chatham man is facing charges after he allegedly licked the door handle of a local business.

Police were called Wednesday morning after the suspect was denied entry into the business.

Police allege the man began licking the door handle and wrote on a window, causing some damage.

The investigation also revealed the same man also caused damage at a nearby business and threatened the manager the previous night.

A 35-year-old Chatham man has been charged with assault with a weapon and three counts of mischief under $5000.

He remains in custody following a bail hearing.