Chatham man charged with assault after running into girlfriend with e-bike

A 28-year-old ran into his girlfriend with his e-bike and is now charged with assault, according to Chatham-Kent police.

Officers responded to a disturbance in Chatham Tuesday afternoon.

Through investigation, police said they learned that during a verbal argument outside, the man ran into his girlfriend with his e-bike.

“Thankfully, a concerned citizen stopped to help,” police said in a news release. “The man drove away prior to police arrival.”

The 28-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. He was released pending a future court date of April 23, 2021.