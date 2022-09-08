Chatham man charged with attempted murder of police officer during traffic enforcement

Chatham-Kent police say a 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer during traffic enforcement as part of the back-to-school safety campaign.

Police say members of the Chatham-Kent Traffic Section were conducting traffic enforcement on Pain Court Line in Dover Township on Wednesday at 3:16 p.m.

Officers say they noticed a grey Mazda speeding in the area and instructed the driver to pull over. As the vehicle approached the officer, the driver allegedly took actions attempting to strike an officer. The officer was able to evade being struck.

Officers on the scene attempted to stop the vehicle, which were initially unsuccessful. A short time later officers successfully stopped the vehicle on Irwin Street in Chatham. The driver was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

Through investigation, police learned the man was bound by several prohibitions and conditions and wanted on several warrants.

Upon a search incident to the arrest, the man was found to have a replica style handgun which was in contravention of his release order.

The 28-year-old Chatham Township was charged with the following:

Attempted murder of a police officer

Assaulting a police officer

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from a police officer

Fail to remain at a collision

Mischief

Prohibited operation of a motor vehicle

Two counts of Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order

Failing to comply with a release order

Five Highway Traffic Act Offences, including stunt driving and driving while suspended.

He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.