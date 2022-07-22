Chatham man charged with punching police officer

A 26-year-old Chatham man has been charged after police say he punched an officer.

Chatham-Kent responded to a suspicious man behind a dumpster at a business on King Street West in Chatham on Thursday at 7:34 a.m.

Police say they believed the man to have a controlled substance, and he was arrested. Upon arrest, police say the man attempted to flee and punched an officer.

The Chatham man was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer. He was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of August 24, 2022.