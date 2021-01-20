A 54-year-old Chatham man has been charged with criminal harassment after police say he sent his ex-girlfriend 60 ‘unwanted’ emails.

Last fall, a woman contacted Chatham-Kent police for help, saying her ex-boyfriend would not stop communicating with her. Officers say they spoke to the man and cautioned him about his actions.

Between Sept. 14, 2020 and Jan. 18, 2021 the woman says she received approximately 60 unwanted emails from the man. Through investigation, police say they learned that the woman also saw the man’s vehicle in the area of her work place.

The Chatham man was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of criminal harassment. He was released pending a future court date of Feb. 24.