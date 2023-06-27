Chatham man faces drug charges after traffic stop

Chatham-Kent police say a 40-year-old man is facing theft and drug charges after a traffic stop.

At 11:13 p.m. Monday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Victoria Avenue in Chatham. The vehicle stopped and did not have a valid license plate.

Through investigation, police confirmed the man was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle, and the vehicle was stolen.

Police say the man refused to exit the vehicle and struggled with the police as he was being arrested. Officers gained control of the man and took him into custody.

Upon a search incident to arrest, police say suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl were found in the man’s possession.

The vehicle was towed and placed under a 45-day hold.

The 40-year-old Chatham man was charged with driving while prohibited, resisting arrest, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5000 and two counts of possessing a controlled substance. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.