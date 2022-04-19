Chatham man facing charges after allegedly threatening parents with knife

Chatham-Kent police say a 40-year-old man is facing charges after threatening his parents with a knife during an argument.

Officers responded to a residence in the north end of Chatham for a disturbance around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police learned the man engaged in a verbal argument with his parents. Police say the argument escalated when the man threatened them with a knife. The man left the residence and was located by police a short distance away.

The Chatham man was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering treats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disobey court order. He was transported to police headquarters pending a bail hearing.