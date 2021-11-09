Chatham man facing drug impaired driving charge
Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a 64-year-old Chatham man with drug impaired driving.
On Monday at 11:10 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle travelling eastbound on Grand Ave., E. in Chatham.
Police say the manner in which the vehicle was being operated was of concern, the officer conducted a traffic stop to check on the condition of the driver.
Upon speaking with the driver, police say it was apparent the driver had consumed an intoxicating substance and was displaying signs of impairment.
The driver was arrested and transported to an OPP detachment where they performed a drug recognition evaluation.
Police say an illicit substance was also located during the investigation.
The man has been charged with the following:
- Operation While Impaired
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine
- Failure to comply with undertaking
The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 2, 2021.
If you see a driver you suspect may be impaired by alcohol or drugs, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Your call could make our roads safer for all.
