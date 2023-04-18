Chatham man facing mischief charges

A 31-year-old Chatham man is facing several charges after police say he tried to break into a business and then later defecated on the floor at police headquarters.

At 11:23 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a business on Park Avenue East in Chatham for a break-and-enter investigation.

Officers received information a man was observed attempting to get into the building. Police also received a description of the man.

Police arrived on the scene and located the man. Through surveillance footage, the man was seen driving into the business’s parking lot and possessing drills, bolt cutters, wire strippers and a flashlight.

Officers say the man could be seen using the tools to damage a vending machine and two locks. Police also learned the man was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.

The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters. Once in custody, police say the man urinated and defecated on the floor and bench of a cell.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, possessing break-in instruments and two counts of mischief. He was released with conditions and a future court date of May 15.