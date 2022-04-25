Chatham man facing weapons charges after gun found wrapped in sweater

Chatham-Kent police say a 42-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after officers found a shotgun wrapped in a sweater.

Officers responded to a weapons complaint in Chatham around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the suspect arrived to an address in a car and was observed with what appeared to be a long gun wrapped in a sweater.

Officers located the suspect and determined the weapon to be a shotgun wrapped in a sweater. The suspect was identified as a 42-year-old Chatham man and was arrested.

The suspect did not have a valid Possession and Acquisition License for the firearm and was on a Criminal Weapons Prohibition. The suspect was charged with eight weapons offences.

Police say the vehicle the suspect arrived in was reported stolen from Chatham while officers were investigating the weapons complaint. The suspect was further charged with theft and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

He was processed on all charges and held in custody pending a bail hearing.