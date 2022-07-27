iHeartRadio

Chatham man found in possession of stolen ATVs

The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)

A Chatham man is facing charges after he was allegedly found in possession of two stolen ATVs.

Police say the 31-year-old was arrested Tuesday for two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

He was also found to be breaching conditions of an undertaking he was previously released on.

The man was brought to the Chatham-Kent police headquarters where he was released with a future court date.

