Chatham man gets six-year prison sentence for human trafficking-related offences
A 36-year-old Chatham man has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to human trafficking-related charges.
He pleaded guilty last week due to a 2020 human trafficking investigation by Chatham-Kent police.
He also pleaded guilty to additional charges, including assault causing bodily harm, breaching a court order, obstructing police, two counts of breaching a release order and Human Trafficking: material benefit and advertising.
On Dec. 17, 2020, shortly after 4 a.m., police responded to a disturbance at a motel in Chatham. A Chatham man was arrested and charged with domestic and drug related charges.
Through further investigation, police say the victim disclosed that the man had been exploiting her. As a result, on Dec. 24, 2020, the man was arrested and charged with multiple charges related to Human Trafficking:
- Human Trafficking
- Receiving Material Benefit
- Derive Material Benefit
- Exercise Control, direction or influence
- Advertise section
He has been in custody since his arrest in December 2020.
