Chatham man hurt in industrial accident at business

A 22-year-old Chatham man was injured in an industrial accident at a local business.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to the incident at a business on St. Clair Street in Chatham on Sunday.

Police say the man was injured and transported to hospital via ambulance for medical attention.

The Ministry of Labour was contacted and has taken over the investigation.

