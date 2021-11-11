iHeartRadio

Chatham man injured in accident at Tilbury factory: CK police

An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24)

Chatham-Kent police say a 46-year-old man sustained minor injuries after an industrial accident at a factory in Tilbury.

Officers responded to the industrial accident Wednesday morning.

The Chatham man was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The Ministry of Labour was notified and has taken over the investigation.

