Chatham, Ont. man found 'crawling in the middle of the intersection' arrested for public intoxication

A 38-year-old Chatham man found himself in custody Wednesday morning after he was reportedly found crawling around an intersection while “highly intoxicated.”

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 12:03 a.m. on Dec. 27 police responded to the intersection of Erie Street South and Middle Line in Merlin to investigate suspicious activity.

Police were advised that a man was crawling in the middle of the intersection and upon arrival, located him.

Police said however that the man was “highly intoxicated” and unable to care for himself.

The 38-year-old man from Chatham was then transported to police headquarters and held until he was sober.

He was issued a provincial offences notice for public intoxication.