Chatham, Ont. man wins cool million with Lotto Max

A whim led a Chatham, Ont. man to a Lotto Max Maxmillions win in the June 8 draw.

Dwayne Willder, who works in the food industry, told OLG officials he bought an extra $10 in tickets on a whim -- and that led to the prize.

"I honestly couldn't believe it. I checked my ticket using the OLG Lottery App and my wife came to look for herself when she heard the noise on my phone. I had to double check on OLG.ca because I was in denial!"

He added that the win has been unexpected and overwhelming, "The support from friends has been amazing. I've heard a lot of nice words from them."

As for the family's plans for the money, Willder said it will be invested in the future for him and his wife.

"We've always put our money towards our house and children. Now we can really enjoy a future focused on us."

The winning ticket was purchased at Charlie's Variety Store on Park Avenue in Chatham.