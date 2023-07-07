Chatham OPP detachment welcomes PEACE Program student
Meet the newest member of the Chatham OPP Detachment this summer.
Miah Parenteau of the Eelünaapéewi Lahkéewiit (Delaware Nation at Moraviantown) joined members of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) on patrol on Friday as a participant of the Police Ethnic and Cultural Exchange (PEACE) program.
The PEACE program is a collaboration between the OPP and First Nation leadership that employ Indigenous students (aged 18-20) for an eight-week placement during July and August.
“The goal of the program is to not only provide participants with greater understanding of police work and assist them in making an informed decision about policing as a potential career choice. But also, allow members of the OPP to gain insight about the experiences, challenges and issues facing young people from Indigenous communities,” said a police news release.
The students work under the supervision of OPP officers and learn all aspects of police operations.
