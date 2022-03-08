Chatham OPP respond to transport rollover near Highway 401
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
The driver of a transport truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover near Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon.
Chatham OPP officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on the Bloomfield Road on-ramp to the westbound lanes of the 401 around 12:47 p.m.
The truck driver sustained minor injuries in the rollover and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police say.
Traffic continued to flow on the on-ramp while the collision was investigated.
Police say the disabled vehicle has since been removed from the scene.
