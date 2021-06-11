Chatham pedestrian suffers serious injuries after getting hit by vehicle

A 25-year-old Chatham woman suffered serious injuries after police say she was hit by a vehicle while walking across the street.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Park Avenue East near St. George Street in Chatham around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Officers say a 47-year-old Chatham woman was travelling westbound on Park Avenue East when she struck a 25-year-old Chatham woman attempting to cross the street though the crosswalk.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical attention. She was transferred to Windsor for further treatment.

No one in the vehicle was physically injured.

The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.