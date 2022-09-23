Chatham police arrest Waterloo, Ont. man

Police in Chatham have arrested a man from out of town after a complaint about an unwanted person.

Officers were called around 1:15 p.m. to an address on Grand Avenue east in Chatham.

When they arrived, they learned the person who was the subject of the complaint was wanted on a warrant from Waterloo Regional Police Service.

The 76-year-old man was arrested and held in custody until police from Waterloo were able to transport him back.