Chatham police officers help elderly woman after wheelchair gets stuck in snow

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is highlighting a random act of kindness by some of their officers.

Police shared on social media Tuesday that officers helped an elderly woman whose wheelchair battery died in the snow.

Police say officers brought the woman and wheelchair to a nearby business where it could charge while she stayed warm and safe.

