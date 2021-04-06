Chatham’s RetroFest carries on with social media festival

Chatham’s annual RetroFest will have a modern twist this year by transforming into an interactive multi-social media event.

In an effort to adhere to public health recommendations from the municipality and chief medical officer Dr. David Colby in regards to COVID-19 the Historic Downtown Chatham BIA board of directors has opted to keep RetroFest going by having a livestream Cruise and Car Show.

The BIA, along with help from the community, will produce a multi-social media event as “part of our goal to connect the community with the HDTC-BIA’s businesses and it’s sponsors with an interactive online celebration all while remaining safe and COVID-19 compliant.”

The event will continue with its usual structure to include the Junior Judges, Ms. RetroFest competition, community give always, a RetroFest livestream cruise party, car show and award.

Activities are planned from May 1 up to and including Friday, May 21 evening and Saturday, May 22.

Updates regarding events and schedules can be found on the event’s Facebook page.