Chatham teen arrested for assault after family dispute

Chatham-Kent police say a 16-year-old Chatham male was arrested for assault after a dispute with his family.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Friday morning police responded to the dispute at an address in the north end of Chatham.

Through investigation police learned the teen had engaged in a verbal argument with his mother. The argument escalated when he threw a cup at her and threatened to cause harm to her and others.

The teen was arrested and transported to police headquarters. He was later released to his father with a future court date.