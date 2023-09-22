Chatham teen charged with arson after house fire
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A 16-year-old has been charged with arson in connection to an overnight house fire in Chatham over the weekend.
Emergency crews responded to a house fire on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
When crews arrived, they saw flames coming out of the first-floor windows. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire on the first floor and continued to work on the flames that spread to the attic.
Police say no one was home at the time of the blaze and there were no injuries reported.
The Chatham-Kent police investigated the incident and determined the blaze was set intentionally.
Police arrested the teen on Thursday and charged him with one count of arson.
He has been held pending a bail hearing.
