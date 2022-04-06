Chatham teens reported missing found

Two Chatham teens who were reported missing after they were not seen since Tuesday have been found, police say.

Chatham-Kent police are asked for the public’s help in locating Leah Doey, 17, and Paige Sterling, 18, before they were found Wednesday afternoon.

Police and family members were concerned for the teens’ safety and well-being.

Leah and Paige were last seen at a residence in Chatham on Tuesday. Both were believed to be in the Windsor area.

Police confirmed the teens had been located around 5:50 p.m.

The missing youth reported missing from Chatham-Kent, believed to possibly in the Windsor Area, have been located. Thank you for your attention in this matter. pic.twitter.com/p8ot10R4CI