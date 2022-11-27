Chatham woman allegedly flees Walmart with cart full of items
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
A woman allegedly walked out of the Chatham Walmart with a full cart of items before fleeing the store.
Police say just before 1 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a shoplifting complaint at the Walmart.
Security told police the woman had walked out of the store with a cart full of items and took off in a vehicle.
Police intercepted the vehicle and stopped the alleged shoplifted on Third Street.
She was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.
Police say she was also found to be driving with a suspended licence and faces a charge for that as well.
She was released from custody with a future court date.
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheriesThe opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
High school students create murals to be displayed in BradfordBradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.
-
-
Bus driver caught speeding and not wearing legally needed glasses near ReginaPolice near Regina caught a bus driver travelling well over the posted speed limit and not wearing their required glasses.
-
How you can help on Giving Tuesday in Windsor-EssexMillions of people around the world, including in Windsor-Essex, use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities for Giving Tuesday.
-
Windsor police charge four drivers with stunt driving during holiday RIDE programWindsor police issued more than 50 tickets during the service’s first RIDE program of the holiday season.
-
Gas leak forces evacuation of Northern College in TimminsNorthern College in Timmins is closed for the day as officials at the school are dealing with a gas leak.
-
Union Station opens outdoor ice rink for holiday seasonSkaters can now lace up and enjoy the view of the CN Tower at Union Station’s ice rink for the holiday season.