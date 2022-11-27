Chatham woman allegedly flees Walmart with cart full of items

A woman allegedly walked out of the Chatham Walmart with a full cart of items before fleeing the store.

Police say just before 1 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a shoplifting complaint at the Walmart.

Security told police the woman had walked out of the store with a cart full of items and took off in a vehicle.

Police intercepted the vehicle and stopped the alleged shoplifted on Third Street.

She was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.

Police say she was also found to be driving with a suspended licence and faces a charge for that as well.

She was released from custody with a future court date.