Chatham woman arrested for allegedly swinging hatchet and throwing garbage
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a woman who was allegedly swinging a hatchet and throwing garbage around downtown.
Officers responded to the disturbance call in the King Street area around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say the woman was also knocking over garbage bins.
She was arrested and faces charges of having a dangerous weapon and mischief under $5,000.
She was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters were she was later released with a future court date of Sept. 28.
