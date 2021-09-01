Chatham woman arrested for allegedly swinging hatchet and throwing garbage

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a woman who was allegedly swinging a hatchet and throwing garbage around downtown.

Officers responded to the disturbance call in the King Street area around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the woman was also knocking over garbage bins.

She was arrested and faces charges of having a dangerous weapon and mischief under $5,000.

She was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters were she was later released with a future court date of Sept. 28.