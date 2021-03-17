A 25-year-old Chatham woman is facing mischief and assault charges after being arrested twice in the same day.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a report of an unwanted woman at a property in Chatham Tuesday morning. When asked to leave, the woman spit toward and employee and fled on foot.

Officers found the woman across the street and she spit at police.

Police say she was taken into custody and continued spitting while in the back of the cruiser.

The car was taken out of service until it could be cleaned.

Police say the woman was charged with mischief under $5,000 and two counts of assault and was released pending a future court date.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the same woman went to the police station under the influence of suspected drugs, police say.

When she was asked to leave she became “belligerent” with police and pulled the fire alarm as she took off on foot.

She was again taken into custody and returned to police headquarters where she once again spit toward an officer.

The woman is now facing additional charges including causing a false fire alarm, mischief under $5,000 and assault involving a police officer.

She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.