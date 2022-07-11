Chatham woman charged with criminal harassment, mischief and making threats

A 42-year-old Chatham woman is facing several charges after a dispute with a man.

Chatham-Kent police began a criminal harassment investigation in Chatham at 2:16 a.m. on June 10.

Through investigation, police say they learned the woman was harassing the man by constantly calling, following him, and showing up at his apartment. The woman allegedly caused damage to the man’s apartment and threatened to harm him.

The 42-year-old Chatham woman was located and arrested. She was charged with criminal harassment, mischief and two counts of uttering threats.

She was transported to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date of Aug.17.