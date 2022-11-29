Chatham woman charged with shoplifting in Leamington

A Chatham woman is charged after a shoplifting incident in Leamington.

Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, OPP were called to a business in the 200 block of Erie Street after an employee reported witnessing a person shoplifting.

When officers found the alleged shoplifter at a nearby business she was arrested.

During the arrest, police also found illicit drugs on the accused.

A 27-year-old is charged with theft under $5,000, possession of a schedule I substance - opioid, possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine and obstruct peace officer.