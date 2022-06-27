Chatham woman charged with theft

A Chatham woman has been charged with theft after police responded to a call at a business in Wallaceburg on Sunday.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to McNaughton Avenue to find a woman who had previously trespassed on the same property, reportedly removed several items from shelves, concealed them on herself and left the store through a fire exit without paying.

Not long after, around 6:40 p.m., police found the woman walking on Wallace Street where she was arrested and the items were recovered.

A 30-year-old Chatham-Kent woman has been charged with theft and was transported to police headquarters where she is being held pending a bail hearing.