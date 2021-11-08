Chatham woman killed after collision with truck and grain vac

Chatham-Kent police say a 32-year-old woman has died after a collision between a car and a pickup truck pulling a grain vac.

Officers responded to a serious collision at the intersection of Victoria Road and Botany Line Sunday afternoon, shortly after 3 p.m.

Police say preliminary investigation has revealed that a man driving a pickup truck while pulling a grain vac was travelling northbound on Victoria Road.

“As the man turned right onto Botany Line, his truck was struck by a car travelling at a high rate of speed from the rear,” states a news release from police.

The driver of the car was transported to hospital where despite life-saving efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.

The 62-year-old Thamesville man was not physically injured.

The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Const. Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.