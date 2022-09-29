Chatham woman thought $100,000 lotto win 'was a scam'
A Chatham woman says she first thought her $100,000 lottery win “was a scam”, but it turned out to be legit.
Melody Southgate, 61, matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the June 14, 2022 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000. She also won $20 on her Lotto Max selection bringing her total winnings to $100,020.
Southgate said she is an occasional lottery player and randomly logged into her OLG account to purchase this ticket.
“I saw the email from OLG and thought it was a scam. Then I logged into my account and saw the big win. I still didn’t believe it until I spoke to someone at OLG,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.
Southgate said it took a few days for her win to sink in.
“I might not fully accept it until I see the money in my bank,” she said.
Southgate already has plans for the money.
“I’m planning to treat myself and my best friend with a trip to the UK. The rest will be invested by my trusted advisors for me to enjoy a nice retirement,” she said.
The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.
