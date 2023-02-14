Chatham woman wanted on outstanding warrant arrested for theft

A Chatham, Ont. woman who was wanted by police on an outstanding warrant was arrested for theft after she allegedly frequented a local store where she’s known for past theft incidents and stole several items, according to police.

According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 10:59 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a business on Grand Avenue West for a theft investigation.

Police learned a woman had entered the store and removed several items from the racks. The woman was known to store employees due to prior theft incidents. When asked to leave the store, police said the woman started yelling and left the store with the merchandise without paying.

Police searched the area and later located the woman.

A 50-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with theft, possession of stolen products and failing to comply with a release order. The woman was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court.

She was released with a future court date of March 6.