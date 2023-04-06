Chatham youth charged after alleged assault of police

A Chatham youth is charged after a disturbance on Mill Street in Tilbury.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrived on scene and found an “uncooperative and belligerent” youth.

Officers reportedly recognized the youth from previous encounters and confirmed he was wanted for an assault investigation from the day before.

When police tried to arrest the youth, they kicked the cruiser and struck the vehicle several times causing damage. The youth also reportedly kicked two officers while being placed in the cruiser.

The 17 year old was charged with breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and two counts of assault from the April 4 investigation and mischief and assaulting a police officer for the April 5 investigation.

He was transported to police headquarters, where he was held for bail and then transferred to a youth facility in the Niagara region.