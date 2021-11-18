Chatham youth charged for allegedly making threats on Snapchat
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
A 15-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly writing a threatening message on an instant messaging app.
Chatham-Kent police say they were notified Wednesday night of a threatening message on Snapchat referencing John McGregor Secondary School.
Through investigation, officers say the youth responsible was identified.
The Chatham youth was arrested and charged with uttering threats. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
-
16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Huber Street shootingWaterloo regional police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old with attempted murder in relation to a shooting in Kitchener over the weekend.
-
'There is no need to panic about gasoline supplies': Convoy of 15 tanker trucks heading for Greater VictoriaA convoy of fuel tanker trucks will travel over the Malahat highway into Greater Victoria on Thursday.
-
-
Fires that destroyed home, car, building are related, being treated as arsons: Manitoba RCMPManitoba RCMP officers are alleging that four fires in Bunibonibee Cree Nation that destroyed a storage building, car, and a home are all related and are considered arsons.
-
Northern First Nation students get new building for internet high schoolFor high school students in Mattagami First Nation, south of Timmins, learning at Keewaytinook Internet High School allows them to beeducated in their own communities, rather than moving or travelling two hours a day to attend school in a larger town.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Saskatoon announces fifth million-dollar lottery winner in the past monthMarilyn Longman is the latest winner and won $1 million in the Nov. 10 Lotto 6/49 draw.
-
Grand River Hospital running Downtown Kitchener COVID-19 testing site until spring of next yearThe COVID-19 test site at the former bus terminal in Downtown Kitchener will be running until at least spring 2022.
-
Shooting incident in Timmins now a homicide investigation, police sayThe Timmins Police Service said Thursday a shooting at a Mountjoy apartment building Wednesday afternoon is now a homicide investigation.
-
Nova Scotia announces new penalties under the province’s Health Protection ActThe Nova Scotia government announced Thursday, that individuals and organizations hosting events or gatherings that ignore public health orders are now subject to penalties under the province’s Health Protection Act.