iHeartRadio

Chatham youth reported missing has been found

The Chatham-Kent police logo is shown in this file photo. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)

Chatham-Kent police tjhanking the public for its help after a prevoiulsy reported missing you was found.

Police say the 16-year-old is now safe with family.

He had last been seen in Chatham on Sunday, July 17..

12