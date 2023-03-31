Chaudiere Bridge closing to vehicle traffic until July

The Chaudière Crossing will be closed to motorists for the next three months due to construction work.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says the interprovincial bridge connecting Ottawa and Gatineau will be closed to vehicles from Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m. to July 6 at 5 a.m.

The closure will allow construction crews to carry out work related to the Union Bridge rehabilitation and Hull Causeway widening projects.

"This new schedule will allow for all work at the Chaudière Crossing to be completed earlier than anticipated," PSPC officials said in a statement.

"PSPC will continue to work with the construction manager for the projects and its partners to identify opportunities to advance the work until the completion of the projects."

Pedestrians will still be able to cross the Chaudière Bridge, while cyclists will be required to dismount and walk through the construction zone.

Officials say to minimize the impact and disruption for public transit and users, the northbound lane from Ottawa to Gatineau will reopen weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., starting May 5.

The closure of the Chaudière Crossing comes as the Champlain Bridge is reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction for construction.

The NCC launched the second and final phase of its rehabilitation project on the Champlain Bridge on March 20, which includes repaving, concrete deck repairs and waterproofing, and bike lane improvements.