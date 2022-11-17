iHeartRadio

Cheapside reopens after evening crash


image.jpg

Cheapside Street has reopened after a serious crash on Wednesday night.

As previously reported, one person was taken to hospital after the incident and Cheapside was closed in both directions between Sandford Street and Baransway Drive for several hours.

London police tell CTV News the investigation is ongoing.

There is no word on the status of the person in hospital, how the crash happened or any possible charges.

