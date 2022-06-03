Check out these newly-created trails northwest of Saskatoon

A Saskatoon man wants more people to experience a new set of trails, about 30 kilometres northwest of the city.

River Ridge Trails includes 10 kilometres of walking and biking paths, overlooking the North Saskatchewan River.

In the winter, the trails are groomed for cross-country skiing.

The property is pet friendly and suitable for kids.

“Everyone can come out and have a good time,” said Ryan Derksen, a cyclist and River Ridge Trails board member.

“We have green trails that you can walk, kids can ride. We have middle trails that a weekend warrior could have a good time attacking some switchbacks.”

For those seeking adventure, River Ridge’s “signature feature” is a six-foot drop.

To get the word out about the trails, Derksen is challenging himself to a 100 kilometre ride on the property on Sunday.

Some local businesses are donating per kilometre Derksen completes. The money will go towards maintaining and building more trails.

“I’m getting a little bit nervous,” Derksen said, laughing

“I’m now at a point where if I make the 100 kilometres, we’re looking at a little over $4,000.”

The cyclist said the goal of his ride is to spread the word about the trails — to give people in Saskatoon more options.

“I love this property and I want as many people to enjoy it as possible,” Derksen told CTV News.

The first River Ridge Trail was created in September 2020.

Craig De Gier is the trail designer.

“It starts on the computer, laying out the approximate lines,” De Gier explained.

Then, he scouts the area, drops flags and clears the land for the trails.

“It’s a lot of digging dirt,” De Gier said, laughing.

The 100 acre property was formerly a golf course and park.

Both De Gier and Derksen have big plans for the property.

They hope to add more trails, a boat launch and a warm-up shack in the future.