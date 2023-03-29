Check stop in northern Sask. leads to illegal alcohol sale charges
Sask. RCMP uncovered illegal alcohol sales in Stony Rapids after a check stop in the community.
North district traffic services officers conducted the check stop on March 17, according to an RCMP news release.
“At approximately 5:45 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle and observed alcohol inside. Through investigation, they determined the occupants had illegally purchased beer at significantly inflated prices from an unauthorized seller,” the release said.
A search warrant was executed at the suspected business where they found about 640 cans of beer, 24 bottles of hard liquor and 14 bottles of wine along with four boxes of wine, RCMP said.
“Investigators determined the business was not licensed to sell alcohol that could be removed from the premises,” the release said.
The business has been charged with the illegal sale of beverage alcohol and is scheduled to be in Black Lake court on May 2.
“Our primary focus is on ensuring the safety of our roads, but when we come across evidence of other unsafe behaviour or illegal activities, we investigate it thoroughly as you can see in this situation,” Cpl. Blair de Bruin from the northern traffic services said in the release.
“Illegal alcohol sales are a safety concern. Licensing is in place to help ensure that alcohol is sold in a responsible way.”
