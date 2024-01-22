Check your lottery tickets: a $5 million winner was recently sold in Winnipeg

Winnipeggers should check their pockets and purses as someone in the city could be $5 million richer.

According to the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation (WCLC) website, someone purchased a ticket in Winnipeg that matched all six numbers in Saturday’s LOTTO 6/49 draw for $5 million. The winning numbers in the Classic Draw can be found online.

The website also shows that someone in Ontario purchased a ticket with five of the correct numbers plus the bonus, winning them $191,131. Someone in Ontario also won $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw.

WCLC hasn’t provided confirmation on whether anyone in Winnipeg has claimed the prize.