Check your lotto tickets: $65M ticket sold in York Region, Simcoe County ticket wins over $300K

If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket for Tuesday's draw in York Region, check that ticket because you could be $65 million richer.

The OLG said someone bought the winning ticket somewhere in York but didn't provide the exact location for security reasons.

Additionally, someone in Simcoe County has won $333,333 with the Maxmillions prize.

"We are so excited that this is the second time in recent weeks that a Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario is a jackpot winner. And we are always pleased to see more Maxmillions winners across the province, especially in Simcoe County," said OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti.

Last month, an Alliston potato farmer took home more than $300,000 after winning with his encore numbers.

Bitonti advised winners to sign the back of their winning tickets immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.

He said the store terminal will freeze when the clerk scans the winning ticket. "It automatically contacts the support centre, and they will call the store, and we talk to the winner."

Checking tickets soon after lottery draws will eliminate the risk of misplacing them, Bitonti noted.

"While you have one year from the draw date to collect your prize, OLG is always eager to meet our winner and present them with their life-changing windfall," he concluded.

Winners are required by law to reveal their names publicly.

Friday's Lotto Max draw is Friday with an estimated $21 million jackpot.