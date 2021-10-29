Check your ticket: $100K Edmonton lotto prize bought last December still unclaimed
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
If you bought a lottery ticket in Edmonton last December make sure to check your numbers.
According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), an unclaimed LOTTO MAX and EXTRA ticket bought on Dec. 22, 2020, is a $100,000 winner.
"Make sure to check your ticket," WCLC said in a statement. "A ticket purchased somewhere in Edmonton won $100,000 on the EXTRA draw, and the prize hasn't yet been claimed."
The winning EXTRA number was 6114594, and the golden ticket matched the last six digits of that number.
Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.
To claim the prize, winners must contact the WCLC at 1-800-665-3313.
